Forever 21 lawyers ask bankruptcy judge to reconsider Chapter 7 ruling

Lawyers for Forever 21, which was sold earlier this year, have asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reconsider her recent ruling that barred them from pursuing a Chapter 11 plan.

Though the fast-fashion retailer is now operating under new ownership, the shell company that sold off the assets, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, asked in a court filing on Friday to maintain control of the remaining bankruptcy proceeding. The shell company has previously acknowledged that it is administratively insolvent – meaning it does not have enough money to pay off its high-priority creditors in full.

