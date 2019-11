Fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 on Tuesday won court approval to retain Kirkland & Ellis for its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, one of the most prominent bricks-and-mortar filings this year.

Judge Kevin Gross of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said in an order Kirkland’s work in the bankruptcy is in the best interests of Forever 21.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CitS4k