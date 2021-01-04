Francesca's judge approves sale procedures amid growing buyer interest

Women’s apparel retailer Francesca’s on Monday secured bankruptcy court approval of its sale procedures as the company finalizes a lead bid for its assets.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon in Wilmington, Delaware signed off on the procedures and timeline during a virtual hearing on Monday morning. Francesca’s, represented by O’Melveny & Myers, filed for Chapter 11 protection with $13.5 million in long-term debt on Dec. 3, following in the footsteps of dozens of other retailers whose sales were crushed by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

