The judge overseeing the bankruptcy liquidation of Fred’s Inc has approved the discount retailer’s sale of 56 of its stores and a distribution center in deals worth $38 million.

Judge Christopher Sontchi of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware at a hearing on Wednesday signed off on the sales, posted during an auction on Monday.

