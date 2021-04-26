Judge approves Frontera Holdings reorganization plan

Frontera Holdings LLC, the owner of a natural gas plant near the U.S.-Mexico border, has secured confirmation of its reorganization plan even as the judge overseeing the case expressed concern about the Blackstone Group-backed company’s financial forecast.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur in Houston signed off on the plan during a virtual hearing on Monday, about two and a half months after the company filed for Chapter 11 protection, prompted by drops in oil prices and electricity demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, had about $944 million in debt when it filed.

