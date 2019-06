A plan by bankrupt flower delivery service FTD Cos Inc to pay up to $5 million in bonuses to top executives should be rejected, the U.S. government’s bankruptcy watchdog said on Friday.

FTD’s proposed key employee incentive plan, or KEIP, does not meet requirements that such plans have challenging goals for executives, according to the U.S. trustee’s filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

