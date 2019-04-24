Fuse Media files for bankruptcy, blames debt burden, cable TV alternatives

Multicultural youth-oriented entertainment company Fuse Media, which counts singer/actress Jennifer Lopez as an investor, filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, aiming to cut its secured debt by about $200 million in a speedy Chapter 11 reorganization.

Fuse’s planned court-supervised reorganization has the support of investors owning more than 80 percent in principal amount of its notes, which have been burdening its finances, the company said in a statement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XEiKXX