F+W's lenders offer unsecured creditors deal on budget for professionals

F+W Media Inc’s lenders have said they are willing to boost the budget for professionals working for the committee for unsecured creditors of the bankrupt hobbyist magazine publisher to get it to drop objections to an urgently needed loan.

The lenders in a filing on Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said they will raise the budget for the committee’s professionals to $300,000 from $231,000 in the hope of swaying it to stop opposing the $8 million debtor-in-possession loan.

