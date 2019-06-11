Random House to acquire book assets in publisher F+W's Chapter 11 – judge

Bankrupt hobbyist magazine publisher F+W Media Inc won court approval on Monday to sell its book unit for $3 million to publisher Penguin Random House LLC as it prepares to auction its magazine and digital business line later this week.

Approval of the sale of the book business by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross clears the way for the transaction, which is supported by F+W’s lenders, to get closed as soon as possible, according to his sale order.

