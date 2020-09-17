9th Circuit narrows creditor recoupment rights in California hospital bankruptcy

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday issued a split ruling in a dispute between California and a private hospital over the state’s right to reduce payments it owed to a bankrupt hospital by the amount the hospital owed it.

In a 26-page decision, a three-judge panel held that if a Chapter 11 debtor and creditor owe each other money, the creditor can withhold the amount the debtor owes from payments the creditor would otherwise make to the debtor as long as there is a clear relationship between the sources of the two payment streams.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2H9kPIE