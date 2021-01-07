Garrett Motion creditors balk at equity group bid for fee reimbursement

Junior creditors of auto parts maker Garrett Motion are opposing equity holders’ request that the company cover certain legal fees of two potential investors, saying the money would likely come out of the creditors’ own payouts.

In court papers filed on Wednesday, Garrett Motion’s unsecured creditors’ committee, represented by White & Case, urged U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles in Manhattan to reject the equity group’s request. Garrett Motion, represented by Sullivan & Cromwell, filed for bankruptcy in September amid legal disputes over $1.3 billion in asbestos liabilities with its former parent, Honeywell International, and $1.9 billion in funded debt.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2LvJLMJ