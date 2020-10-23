Garrett Motion Inc bankruptcy sale process approved with $2.6 bln KPS bid

Autoparts maker Garrett Motion Inc on Friday obtained court approval to move ahead with an auction and sale process in which private equity firm KPS Capital is providing the lead bid, despite a competing proposal from shareholders led by Centerbridge Partners and Oaktree Capital Management.

Following arguments on Wednesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles in Manhattan signed off on the sale procedures during a telephonic hearing on Friday. Garrett, represented by Sullivan & Cromwell, filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in September amid legal disputes over $1.3 billion in asbestos liabilities with its former parent, Honeywell International, and $1.9 billion in funded debt.

