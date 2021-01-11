Garrett Motion selects shareholder-backed bid, settles Honeywell litigation

Auto parts maker Garrett Motion has changed course in its bankruptcy by selecting a shareholder-backed restructuring proposal for the company, led by Centerbridge Partners and Oaktree Capital Management, and resolving longstanding asbestos-related litigation with its former parent, Honeywell International.

The announcement came on Monday morning, about four months after the company, represented by Sullivan & Cromwell, filed for Chapter 11 protection with $1.9 billion in long-term debt and litigation with Honeywell over $1.3 billion in asbestos liabilities.

