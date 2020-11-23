Garrett Motion fends off, for now, shareholders' effort to advance competing bankruptcy plan

Autoparts maker Garrett Motion stalled efforts by a shareholder group led by Centerbridge Partners and Oaktree Capital Management to submit a restructuring proposal that would compete with the company’s existing plan to sell its assets to private equity firm KPS Capital.

During a telephonic hearing on Monday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York denied, without prejudice, the shareholders’ motion to end Garrett’s exclusive period to file a Chapter 11 plan. Garrett, represented by Sullivan & Cromwell, opposed the request on the grounds that it is still in the early stages of its bankruptcy, which began in September amid legal disputes over $1.3 billion in asbestos liabilities with its former parent, Honeywell International, and $1.9 billion in funded debt.

