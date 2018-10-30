FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 11:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

New restructuring deal for Gastar will support prepackaged bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Struggling energy producer Gastar Exploration Inc plans to file for bankruptcy with a restructuring support agreement with its largest shareholders and creditors, affiliates of Ares Management LLC, to eliminate more than $300 million in debt and preferred equity and cancel common shares.

Trade creditors and obligations related to operations will not be affected by the agreement, which also will provide $100 million in new financing, Houston-based Gastar said in a statement on Friday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ssw682

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.