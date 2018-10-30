New restructuring deal for Gastar will support prepackaged bankruptcy

Struggling energy producer Gastar Exploration Inc plans to file for bankruptcy with a restructuring support agreement with its largest shareholders and creditors, affiliates of Ares Management LLC, to eliminate more than $300 million in debt and preferred equity and cancel common shares.

Trade creditors and obligations related to operations will not be affected by the agreement, which also will provide $100 million in new financing, Houston-based Gastar said in a statement on Friday.

