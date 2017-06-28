FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gawker bankruptcy judge allows probe into billionaire's lawsuit funding
June 28, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 2 months ago

Gawker bankruptcy judge allows probe into billionaire's lawsuit funding

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The bankruptcy estate of Gawker Media LLC can investigate ties between billionaire Peter Thiel and lawyer Charles Harder and his law firm, which pursued the high-profile Hulk Hogan defamation lawsuit that sunk the media company, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

However, despite the ruling by Judge Stuart Bernstein of the Bankruptcy Court in New York, the documents that Thiel and Harder must turn over to Gawker's estate administrator regarding the lawsuit by Hogan would be limited by prior settlement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2simVNT

