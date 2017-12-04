Gawker bankruptcy judge OKs subpoena for tech billionaire Thiel

The bankruptcy estate of Gawker Media LLC won a court order on Monday to subpoena high-tech billionaire Peter Thiel and his lawyer to investigate whether they can be sued for their roles in the downfall of the media company.

The order by Judge Stuart Bernstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of New York allows a so-called Rule 2004 examination of Thiel and lawyer Charles Harder and Harder’s law firm regarding any litigation-financing agreements related to lawsuits against Gawker.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2APXozk