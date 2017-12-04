FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gawker bankruptcy judge OKs subpoena for tech billionaire Thiel
Sections
Featured
Trump outlines big cuts to Utah monuments, tribes prepare to sue
Politics
Trump outlines big cuts to Utah monuments, tribes prepare to sue
CVS deal to change how big employers buy health benefits
Business
CVS deal to change how big employers buy health benefits
Facebook targets children with Snap rip-off
Breakingviews
Facebook targets children with Snap rip-off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 4, 2017 / 11:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Gawker bankruptcy judge OKs subpoena for tech billionaire Thiel

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The bankruptcy estate of Gawker Media LLC won a court order on Monday to subpoena high-tech billionaire Peter Thiel and his lawyer to investigate whether they can be sued for their roles in the downfall of the media company.

The order by Judge Stuart Bernstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of New York allows a so-called Rule 2004 examination of Thiel and lawyer Charles Harder and Harder’s law firm regarding any litigation-financing agreements related to lawsuits against Gawker.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2APXozk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.