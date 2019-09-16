Westlaw News
Global Cloud Xchange enters Ch. 11, has deal to cut $150 mln in debt

Jim Christie

Telecommunications company Global Cloud Xchange, a subsidiary of India’s Reliance Communications Ltd, sought bankruptcy protection on Sunday with a prepackaged plan to eliminate $150 million in bonds after failing to refinance the debt.

Chief Restructuring Officer Michael Katzenstein in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said GCX has the support of just over three-quarters of holders of its notes for a plan to pursue a Chapter 11 reorganization after they and other potential lenders declined to refinance the debt.

