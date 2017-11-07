FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California cities want environmental assurances in GenOn reorg plan
November 7, 2017 / 10:32 PM / in an hour

California cities want environmental assurances in GenOn reorg plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Two California cities have objected to bankrupt GenOn Energy Inc’s reorganization plan, arguing they need assurances from the subsidiary of NRG Energy Inc, the largest independent U.S. producer, it will not leave them on the hook for environmental costs for power plants it has or will retire.

In court papers filed on Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston, the city of Pittsburg said GenOn appears to be using its Chapter 11 restructuring to skirt costs associated with one of its shuttered natural gas plants on city land.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zEyuCG

