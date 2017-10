The U.S. government’s bankruptcy watchdog came out on Wednesday against a bonus plan for senior leaders of NRG Energy Inc’s GenOn Energy Inc, arguing it would simply reward them for staying on with power plant operator.

The U.S. trustee argued in court papers the plan mainly serves to keep GenOn executives at their jobs rather than spurring them with incentives to increase the company’s value.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jLxNA4