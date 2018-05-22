FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 10:02 PM / in 2 hours

Bankrupt Gibson wants to ditch famous Sunset Strip showroom

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Guitar maker Gibson Brands Inc is seeking bankruptcy court approval to ditch leases it says it no longer needs, including one for the Sunset Strip showroom it repurposed from a once iconic Tower Records storefront.

Gibson in court papers on Monday said it wants to shed the expense of its “entertainment relations office” on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California, noting the cost of keeping the location open is more than it wants to pay.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GGbnGL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

