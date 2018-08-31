FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 9:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bankrupt guitar maker Gibson wants $60 mln in claims tossed

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -

Bankrupt guitar maker Gibson Brands Inc is seeking a court order disallowing more than $60 million in claims made against it by a German company, arguing the demands for payment are “spurious.”

The claims were lodged in Gibson’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy by Tronical GmbH, a Hamburg-based maker of automatic tuning devices that Gibson installed in various models of its guitars over the past decade.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wAXeHV

