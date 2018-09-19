FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 10:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Claims seeking $60 mln from Gibson valued at $4 for now

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt guitarmaker Gibson Brands Inc has agreed to temporarily value more than $60 million in claims made against it by a German company at $4 while the two companies prepare for a showdown in court in November over the claims.

Gibson and Tronical GmbH have stipulated to value the Hamburg-based maker of automatic tuning devices’ four claims at $1 each for the time being, according to a filing on Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MNngxx

