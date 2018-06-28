FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 28, 2018 / 12:24 AM / in 2 hours

EU's new privacy law may complicate discovery in Gibson bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A German maker of automatic tuning devices for bankrupt guitar maker Gibson Brands Inc said in court papers on Tuesday the European Union’s new personal data privacy law may prevent it from fully complying with a discovery request related to a dispute between the two companies.

Gibson sued Hamburg-based Tronical GmbH in December in federal court in Tennessee for failing to deliver its product. Tronical then sued Gibson in Germany over unpaid royalties and consulting fees. After Gibson filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May, Tronical asserted a $50 million claim.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lCbieY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.