EU's new privacy law may complicate discovery in Gibson bankruptcy

A German maker of automatic tuning devices for bankrupt guitar maker Gibson Brands Inc said in court papers on Tuesday the European Union’s new personal data privacy law may prevent it from fully complying with a discovery request related to a dispute between the two companies.

Gibson sued Hamburg-based Tronical GmbH in December in federal court in Tennessee for failing to deliver its product. Tronical then sued Gibson in Germany over unpaid royalties and consulting fees. After Gibson filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May, Tronical asserted a $50 million claim.

