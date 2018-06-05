Gibson says needs more time to gather info on overseas liquidations

Guitar maker Gibson Brands Inc on Monday sought bankruptcy court approval for more time to file financial reports on foreign subsidiaries it is winding down, noting in court papers the daunting task it faces in managing nearly 30 liquidations.

Gibson said in its papers it wants a 45-day extension until July 19 to file financial reports on its non-debtor subsidiaries due to the workload in compiling information from various locations worldwide while it juggles tasks in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2M0JfC8