Gibson Dunn & Crutcher said on Thursday it had added three former Jones Day partners to boost its business restructuring and reorganization practice, including Scott Greenberg, formerly a co-head of a similar group at Jones Day.

Greenberg has come aboard as co-chair of Gibson Dunn’s restructuring and reorganization group in the firm’s New York office, joined by Steven Domanowski and Michael Cohen.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3324Ly6