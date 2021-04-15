Chilean car distributor nets bankruptcy loan approval to fund fast-track restructuring

Chilean car distributor and importer Automotores Gildemeister SpA on Thursday secured approval to kick off a speedy Chapter 11 process in New York bankruptcy court, but it faces opposition from one junior noteholder that says the company’s reorganization plan is unfairly generous to insiders.

During a virtual hearing on Thursday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Lisa Beckerman in Manhattan signed off on Gildemeister accessing $16.9 million of a $26.5 million loan provided by secured creditors to fund the bankruptcy process. Gildemeister, represented by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday with $567 million in debt as a combination of unrest in Chile, currency devaluation, increased competition and the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on its finances.

