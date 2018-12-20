Glansaol in Ch. 11 as in-store and TV sales of cosmetics sag

Cosmetics and personal-care products company Glansaol Holdings Inc has sought bankruptcy protection with a plan to quickly sell itself, blaming a decline in business from customers drifting away from shopping in stores and over cable TV’s QVC home-shopping network.

Increased shopping online that has been taking customers from bricks-and-mortar retailers and from home-shopping networks has hit Glansaol hard, subjecting it a “steep and unanticipated cut back in orders,” Chief Executive Nancy Bernardini said in a filing with the company’s Chapter 11 petition on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BvYoab