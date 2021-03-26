Greensill Capital looks to Finacity CEO for lead bid as Chapter 11 kicks off

The U.S. arm of British fund Greensill Capital announced in New York bankruptcy court on Friday plans to line up a bid for its subsidiary, Finacity Corporation, from Finacity’s own CEO.

Greensill Capital Inc., represented by Togut Segal & Segal, filed for Chapter 11 protection in Manhattan on Thursday, shortly after the firm’s U.K. and Australian entities filed for insolvency proceedings in their respective jurisdictions. Kyle Ortiz of Togut told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles during a virtual hearing on Friday that the company plans to file its proposed auction and sale procedures by next week.

