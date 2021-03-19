Griddy looks to pay retention bonuses to remaining employees

Houston-based Griddy Energy has moved to pay retention bonuses to 12 of its remaining employees, saying the payments are necessary to ensure the workers stick around long enough to help with the company’s liquidation process.

The retail electric provider filed its motion to pay the employees a combined $137,851 in Houston bankruptcy court on Friday, a couple weeks after it sought Chapter 11 protection with plans to wind down its business. Griddy, represented by Baker Botts, filed for bankruptcy after the brutal winter storm that rocked Texas in February left it owing $29 million to the state’s grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Before its bankruptcy, the company had 29,000 customers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3lyMa7d