Griddy OK'd to use cash for wind-down after winter storm leads to bankruptcy

Griddy Energy LLC on Tuesday obtained court approval to access lender cash as it embarks on a bankruptcy process designed to wind itself down and forgive customer debts following the historic winter storm that hit Texas in February.

The retail electric provider, represented by Baker Botts, filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in Houston bankruptcy court after the winter storm that ravaged Texas last month left Griddy owing $29 million to the state’s grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Griddy is the third energy provider to seek bankruptcy relief as a result of the storm, which knocked out nearly half of the state’s power plants.

