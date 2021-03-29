Texas attorney general seeks official customer committee in Griddy bankruptcy

The Texas attorney general’s office is asking a judge to approve the creation of a committee to represent customers in the Chapter 11 case of Griddy Energy LLC, which went bankrupt in the wake of the state’s historic winter storm last month.

During a virtual hearing on Monday, Assistant Attorney General Abigail Ryan told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur in Houston that it would be helpful to have the thousands of Griddy customers who were affected by the devastating Texas winter storm in February be represented under one umbrella in the case. The retail electric provider, represented by Baker Botts, filed for Chapter 11 protection on March 15 after the storm left it owing $29 million to the state’s grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3sD6DdJ