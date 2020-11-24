Guitar Center judge approves fast-track bankruptcy process

Guitar Center Inc on Monday obtained court approval of a timeline that will allow it to exit bankruptcy through a prepackaged reorganization plan before the end of the year.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Huennekens in Richmond, Virginia signed off on the music retailer’s proposed timeline and $375 million financing package that will fund operations as the company works its way through Chapter 11. Guitar Center, represented by Milbank, filed for bankruptcy over the weekend with a plan that would allow it to shed $800 million from its $1.3 billion debt stack.

