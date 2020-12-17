IN BRIEF: Guitar Center OK'd to exit one-month bankruptcy

Guitar Center is on track to exit bankruptcy next week, following a judge’s approval on Thursday of its reorganization plan, just one month after the company filed for Chapter 11 protection.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Huennekens in Richmond, Virginia signed off on Guitar Center’s plan at the conclusion of a virtual hearing, overruling an objection from the U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog to certain provisions that shield the company, current and former executives and other related parties from future litigation.

