GulfMark restructuring advances with order for $125 mln offering

Bankrupt offshore energy services company GulfMark Offshore Inc won a court order on Thursday allowing it to move forward with a planned rights offering to raise $125 million as part of its push to restructure.

Judge Kevin Gross of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware also signed orders approving up to $35 million in debtor-in-possession financing for GulfMark and a restructuring support agreement with noteholders with about 47 percent of the publicly listed company's unsecured notes.

