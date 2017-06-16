FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GulfMark restructuring advances with order for $125 mln offering
June 16, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 2 months ago

GulfMark restructuring advances with order for $125 mln offering

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt offshore energy services company GulfMark Offshore Inc won a court order on Thursday allowing it to move forward with a planned rights offering to raise $125 million as part of its push to restructure.

Judge Kevin Gross of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware also signed orders approving up to $35 million in debtor-in-possession financing for GulfMark and a restructuring support agreement with noteholders with about 47 percent of the publicly listed company's unsecured notes.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rF7s5p

