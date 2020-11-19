Gulfport Energy demands return of $76 million seized by gas transport partner

Gulfport Energy is demanding the return of $75.6 million it claims was improperly seized by a pipeline operator, saying the money is necessary to its ability to move forward in its bankruptcy proceeding.

The Oklahoma City-based natural gas producer filed a motion for a preliminary injunction on Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, less than a week after Gulfport, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, sought Chapter 11 protection amid low gas prices fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

