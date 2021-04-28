Gulfport Energy nets plan confirmation following junior creditor deal

Gulfport Energy on Tuesday obtained bankruptcy court approval of its reorganization plan after reaching a settlement with junior creditors that sought greater payouts.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston confirmed the plan during a remote hearing, which had been postponed several times in recent weeks as Gulfport, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, continued negotiating with its unsecured creditors’ committee. With $2.5 billion in debt, the natural gas explorer and producer filed for bankruptcy in November in the face of weak demand and low oil prices.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2R1sr4Q