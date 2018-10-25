Bankrupt Gump's aims to give up warehouse lease as online sales sunset

Bankrupt department store Gump’s on Tuesday asked for a court order allowing it to terminate its lease on its Mississippi distribution center, which it says is no longer necessary as it moves toward liquidation.

Gump’s in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada said it wants its rejection motion heard soon - before Oct. 31, the date by which it expects to have moved out from the 87,500-square-foot facility in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OOJDZm