FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 25, 2018 / 12:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bankrupt Gump's aims to give up warehouse lease as online sales sunset

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt department store Gump’s on Tuesday asked for a court order allowing it to terminate its lease on its Mississippi distribution center, which it says is no longer necessary as it moves toward liquidation.

Gump’s in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada said it wants its rejection motion heard soon - before Oct. 31, the date by which it expects to have moved out from the 87,500-square-foot facility in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OOJDZm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.