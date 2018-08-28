Bankrupt retailer Gump's consumer data sale challenged by U.S. Trustee

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -

A U.S. Trustee has called for the appointment of a consumer privacy ombudsman to oversee the planned sale of customer data by department store operator Gump’s Inc, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month.

Trustee Tracy Hope Davis said in a filing on Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada that Gump’s had proposed putting a “rather broad and amorphous” list of customer information on the market without detailing how customers who do not want their information shared would be excluded.

