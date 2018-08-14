Famed retailer Gump's gets court OK for store-closing sale in Ch. 11

A week after filing for bankruptcy with its funds dwindling, department store operator Gump’s Holding Inc received court approval on Friday to run a store-closing sale at its landmark San Francisco location.

In an order, Judge Laurel Babero of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada said Gump’s was effectively out of funds to continue operating its sole store despite significant efforts in recent to respond to dramatic changes in the retail sector.

