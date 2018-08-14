FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 14, 2018 / 11:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Famed retailer Gump's gets court OK for store-closing sale in Ch. 11

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A week after filing for bankruptcy with its funds dwindling, department store operator Gump’s Holding Inc received court approval on Friday to run a store-closing sale at its landmark San Francisco location.

In an order, Judge Laurel Babero of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada said Gump’s was effectively out of funds to continue operating its sole store despite significant efforts in recent to respond to dramatic changes in the retail sector.

caitlin.tremblay@thomsonreuters.comTo read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2McpHyl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.