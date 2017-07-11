FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gymboree tweaks rights offering plan after U.S. trustee objects
July 11, 2017

Gymboree tweaks rights offering plan after U.S. trustee objects

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Gymboree Corp said on Monday it has reworked its plan to raise up to $80 million for its restructuring after the U.S. trustee objected to the plan's legal fees, underscoring the intent of the children's apparel retailer to exit from bankruptcy quickly.

San Francisco-based Gymboree aims to emerge in September from the Chapter 11 bankruptcy it launched last month with a liquidity boost from raising funds from two rights offerings.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ubMCjN

