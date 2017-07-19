FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Gymboree's releases cover 'pretty much anyone,' says bankruptcy watchdog
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 19, 2017 / 1:16 AM / a month ago

Gymboree's releases cover 'pretty much anyone,' says bankruptcy watchdog

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The Gymboree Corp's disclosures for its plan to exit bankruptcy should be rejected because its third-party releases are too broad, extending to "pretty much anyone" connected to financing the children's apparel retailer, the U.S. trustee argued in court papers filed on Monday.

Gymboree's disclosure statement fails to inform creditors about its plan to reorganize by not explaining the need for broad releases and incorrectly describing them as consensual, according to the U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tExzdT

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.