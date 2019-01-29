Bankrupt retailer Gymboree faces lawsuit for no WARN notice of layoffs

A former employee of Gymboree Group Inc has sued the children’s clothing retailer over its termination of an estimated 400 staff members earlier this month on the heels of its second bankruptcy in less than two years.

In an adversary class action complaint filed on Saturday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia, Katherine Pocrass said she and other staff at Gymboree’s corporate headquarters were laid off on or about Jan. 18 without cause or advance notice required by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN).

