Gymboree seeks more time to control its Ch. 11 and resolve WARN lawsuits

Children’s clothing retailer Gymboree Group Inc on Wednesday asked a court in Virginia for 60 more days of exclusive control of its bankruptcy in order to resolve lawsuits over its recent termination of an estimated 400 workers.

Gymboree, which is in its second bankruptcy in less than two years, said it needs an extension of its exclusive period for filing a reorganization plan until July 16 to work out the litigation, in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Dna94n