On brink of 'fiscal cliff,' Hartford, Conn. hires Greenberg Traurig

The Greenberg Traurig law firm will provide Hartford, Connecticut with legal services as it nears a "fiscal cliff" and evaluates restructuring options, city officials said in a statement on Thursday.

Nancy Mitchell, co-chair of the firm's national restructuring and bankruptcy practice, will lead the effort. Her public finance work includes representing Chicago in the Chapter 11 bankruptcies of United Airlines and American Airlines.

