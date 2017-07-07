FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
On brink of 'fiscal cliff,' Hartford, Conn. hires Greenberg Traurig
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 7, 2017 / 7:13 PM / a month ago

On brink of 'fiscal cliff,' Hartford, Conn. hires Greenberg Traurig

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The Greenberg Traurig law firm will provide Hartford, Connecticut with legal services as it nears a "fiscal cliff" and evaluates restructuring options, city officials said in a statement on Thursday.

Nancy Mitchell, co-chair of the firm's national restructuring and bankruptcy practice, will lead the effort. Her public finance work includes representing Chicago in the Chapter 11 bankruptcies of United Airlines and American Airlines.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uzy1eZ

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.