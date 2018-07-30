FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 8:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Furniture maker Heritage Home selling business units in bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Home furnishings manufacturer Heritage Home Group LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday after struggling with slumping business amid efforts to rebound from a prior bankruptcy.

Heritage Home in papers filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said Chapter 11 protection would help it sell its three business units. It said it expected to sell its luxury line, which includes the Hickory Chair, Maitland-Smith, Pearson and La Barge brands of home furnishings, by late September.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2K71Bit

