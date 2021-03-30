Hertz bankruptcy bids heat up as Centerbridge throws hat in ring

Investor interest in Hertz Global Holdings is climbing as the rental car company attempts to firm up a path out of bankruptcy, court documents show.

A new offer to lead the company’s reorganization from Centerbridge Partners, Warburg Pincus and Dundon Capital Partners is now on the table, Hertz said in a Tuesday court filing. In response to the new bid, Certares Opportunities and Knighthead Capital Management have said they will enhance their existing offer that Hertz announced in early March, according to the filing.

