Hertz bankruptcy judge approves $1.65 billion loan

Hertz has obtained court approval to tap a $1.65 billion loan that will fund operations during its bankruptcy proceedings after resolving opposition from junior creditors.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath in Wilmington, Delaware signed off on the loan during a telephonic hearing on Thursday morning. The proceeds of the loan will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes as well as the purchase of new and used vehicles to boost the rental car company’s fleet.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3kFKYgR