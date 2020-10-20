Hertz bankruptcy judge approves revised employee bonus plan

The Hertz Co’s bankruptcy judge on Tuesday approved the car rental company’s revised employee bonus plan after rejecting a more controversial version in September.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath in Wilmington, Delaware signed off on the proposal, which carries a maximum $8.2 million payout to 291 employees, during a video hearing on Tuesday. The prior version would have capped the payout at $14.6 million, including $5.4 million for 13 senior executives.

The updated bonus plan follows Hertz’s bankruptcy filing in May. The company recently lined up $1.65 billion in bankruptcy financing, which Walrath will consider at a hearing scheduled for Oct. 29.

Walrath’s approval of the revised bonus plan comes a month after she called the prior proposal “offensive” in light of $16 million in additional bonuses employees received shortly before the bankruptcy. Hertz attorney Tom Lauria of White & Case told the judge during Tuesday’s hearing that his team took her remarks seriously in deciding how to modify the proposed bonuses.

“When the court uses the term multiple times, your first reaction is to run for cover,” he said. “Let me assure the court: You’ve got our attention, and we ran for cover.”

To make the incentive plan more palatable, bonuses for senior executives were eliminated entirely, Lauria said. Additionally, payouts for senior vice presidents, who are now the highest level of employees that could receive the payments, were reduced by 20%.

Still, the U.S. Trustee’s office – which serves as the bankruptcy watchdog for the U.S. Department of Justice – remained opposed to the modified plan. U.S. Trustee lawyer Linda Richenderfer called the changes Lauria outlined “cosmetic.”

But Walrath disagreed, saying she was satisfied that cost of the revised plan is minimal when compared with the benefits it would provide to the company. Those benefits would come as employees work to meet cash flow and revenue goals in order to collect their bonuses.

Additionally, the judge determined that the goals the employees must meet to receive the payments are sufficiently challenging, saying the metrics “were properly set so that none of them is a layup.” The case is In re The Hertz Corporation, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-11218.

For Hertz: Thomas Lauria, Matthew Brown, J. Christopher Shore, David Turetsky and Jason Zakia of White & Case and Mark Collins, John Knight, Brett Haywood, Christopher De Lillo and J. Zachary Noble of Richards Layton & Finger

For the U.S. Trustee: Linda Richenderfer of the DOJ