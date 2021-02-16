Hertz bankruptcy judge approves up to $12 million in executive bonuses

Hertz has secured bankruptcy court approval of its 2021 incentive plan, which offers executives up to $12 million in bonuses if they meet certain financial goals and bankruptcy-related deadlines.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath in Wilmington, Delaware signed off on the plan at the conclusion of a remote hearing on Tuesday. The car rental company, represented by White & Case, filed for bankruptcy protection last May with $19 billion in debt as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the travel industry.

